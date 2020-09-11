JLL Arranges Sale, Financing of 463,969 SF Chasewood Technology Park in Houston

Chasewood Technology Park in Houston was 93 percent leased at the time of sale.

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of Chasewood Technology Park, a 463,969-square-foot office campus in northwest Houston. The four-building campus spans 10.4 acres and was 93 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants in the energy, consulting, technology, architecture, healthcare and food services industries. Rick Goings and Ethan Goldberg of JLL represented the seller, The GenCap Group, and procured the buyer, Nitya Capital, in the sale. John Ream and Laura Sellingsloh of JLL arranged a $46 million acquisition loan through Morgan Stanley on behalf of Nitya Capital.