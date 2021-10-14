JLL Arranges Sale, Financing of Life Sciences Portfolio in Skokie, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Office

The two-building portfolio spans 286,184 square feet. (Photo courtesy of McShane Fleming Studios)

SKOKIE, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale and financing of a two-building life sciences portfolio within The Illinois Science + Technology Park in Skokie, about 15 miles north of downtown Chicago. The portfolio spans 286,184 rentable square feet and is home to global life sciences brands and university-affiliated, venture-backed startups. Sam DiFrancesca, Patrick Shields, Jaime Fink, Jeffrey Bramson, Bruce Miller and Nick Psyllos of JLL represented the seller, American Landmark Properties, which acquired the buildings in 2016 and renovated them.

The JLL team also procured the buyer, Chicago-based Singerman Real Estate. Danny Kaufman and Lucas Borges of JLL led financing efforts on behalf of the buyer. Max Zwolan and Scott Brandwein of JLL also supported the transaction and will continue to handle leasing for the new owner. The sales price and loan amount were not provided.