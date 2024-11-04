JLL Arranges Sale, Financing of Two Hotels Totaling 238 Rooms in Devens, Massachusetts

DEVENS, MASS. — JLL has arranged the sale and financing of two hotels totaling 238 rooms in Devens, about 35 miles northwest of Boston. The 118-room Hilton Garden Inn Devens and 120-room SpringHill Suites Devens both offer indoor pools, fitness and business centers and meeting/event space. Alan Suzuki, Matthew Enright and Emily Zhang of JLL represented the seller, RA Ventures, in the transaction. Amy Lousararian and Hugh Doherty of JLL arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the undisclosed buyer(s). BankProv provided the loan for the Hilton Garden Inn, and Avidia Bank funded the acquisition of the SpringHill Suites.