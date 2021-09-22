REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 1.1 MSF Bulk Distribution Facility in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Southeast

Gateway at Lambert Farms

The distribution facility is part of the 260-acre PNK Park Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms.

MCDONOUGH, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a fully leased bulk distribution facility totaling 1.1 million square feet within PNK Park Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms in McDonough, about 30.5 miles south of Atlanta. Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth, Dennis Mitchell and Mitchell Townsend of JLL represented the seller, PNK Group. KKR via the KKR Real Estate Select Trust Inc. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

The distribution facility is part of the 260-acre PNK Park Southern Gateway at Lambert Farms. The industrial park is situated about 25 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The property features walking and biking trails, electric vehicle charging stations, two food truck courts with seating areas and two points of access to Interstate 75.

The building was 100 percent triple-net-leased at the time of sale to two tenants, a publicly traded direct-to-consumer mattress company and a logistics and supply chain company. Completed in 2020, the cross-dock building features 40-foot clear heights, LED lighting, ESFR fire protection and two 190-foot truck courts.

