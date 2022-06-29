REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Development in Irving

DFW-Park-161-Irving

DFW Park 161 in Irving consists of roughly 1 million square feet of industrial space across three buildings.

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of DFW Park 161, a 1 million-square-foot industrial development in Irving. The property comprises three buildings on a 91-acre site just east of Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. Building features include 32- to 36-foot clear heights, 227 dock-high doors, eight drive-in doors, low office finishes, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting and ample trailer and vehicle parking spaces. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Jack Copher of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Co., in the transaction. Global institutional investment firm BentallGreenOak purchased DFW Park 161, which was fully leased at the time of sale, for an undisclosed price.

