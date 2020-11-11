JLL Arranges Sale of 1 MSF Industrial Facility Near Atlanta

Cubes at Bridgeport features 40-foot clear heights; a 620-foot, cross-loaded bay; and 60-foot speed bays.

NEWNAN, GA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Cubes at Bridgeport, a 1 million-square-foot industrial facility in Newnan. A joint venture between CRG, the investment arm of Chicago-based Clayco; U.S. Logistics Fund 1; and Pope & Land completed the shell of the asset on a speculative basis in 2019. The asset features 40-foot clear heights; a 620-foot, cross-loaded bay; and 60-foot speed bays. The property was fully preleased at the time of sale, though the tenant and move-in date were not disclosed. According to JLL, the tenant will bring 500 jobs to the area.

The Cubes at Bridgeport is the first building to be delivered within a 500-acre site that will also feature up to 8.5 million square feet of industrial space. The property is situated at the Interstate 85 and Exit 41 interchange, 31 miles southwest of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. John Huguenard, Britton Burdette, Matt Wirth and Dennis Mitchell of JLL represented the seller, CRG, in the transaction. Chris Tomasulo and Steve Grable of JLL led the leasing efforts for the project. KKR acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.