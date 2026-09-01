JLL Arranges Sale of 10.5 MSF Southeast Industrial Portfolio for EQT Real Estate

CHICAGO — JLL has arranged the sale of a 10.5 million-square-foot industrial portfolio in the Southeast. EQT Real Estate is selling the 46-building portfolio to an affiliate of California-based LBA Realty for an undisclosed price. John Huguenard, Trent Agnew, Will McCormack and Tara Hagerty of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

Additionally, Kevin MacKenzie, Peter Thompson, Steven Klein and Chris Pratt of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing through two national banks for the buyer.

The sold portfolio features properties in 10 separate markets, including Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C.; Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.; Atlanta and Savannah, Ga.; Tampa, Orlando and Jacksonville, Fla.; and Birmingham and Huntsville, Ala. The logistics facilities in the portfolio average 230,000 square feet in size, according to JLL.