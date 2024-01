ALPHARETTA, GA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Home2 Suites by Hilton Avalon, a 107-room hotel located in Alpharetta, a northern suburb of Atlanta. The property is situated off Ga. Highway 400 within walking distance of Avalon, an 86-acre mixed-use destination. Steve Leslie and Chris Dewey of JLL represented the seller, Columbus, Ga.-based Ram Hotels, in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.