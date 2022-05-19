REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 111,827 SF Medical Office Portfolio in Wisconsin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Midwest, Wisconsin

Children’s Wisconsin is one of the tenants within the portfolio, which is 98 percent leased.

WISCONSIN — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of a four-property medical office portfolio in Wisconsin totaling 111,827 square feet for an undisclosed price. The properties are located in Glendale, Oak Creek, Mt. Pleasant and Green Bay. The portfolio is 98 percent leased. Tenants include Children’s Wisconsin, Hospital Sisters Health System, Ascension and Advocate Aurora Health Care. Evan Kovac, Mindy Berman, Tim Joyce, Matt DiCesare, Trent Jemmett and Jamie Fink of JLL represented the seller, Chicago-based Stage Equity Partners. Big Sky Medical was the buyer.

