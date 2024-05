DALLAS — JLL has arranged the sale of Muse Shops at Midtown, a 112,162-square-foot shopping center in North Dallas. Built in 1999 and renovated in 2022, the four-building center was 58 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Starbucks, Land Design, United Real Estate and Natuzzi Editions. Adam Howells, Erin Lazarus, Megan Babovec and Keenan Ryan of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were also not disclosed.