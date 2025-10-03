JLL Arranges Sale of 113,490 SF Industrial Building Near D.C.

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 95 East Distribution Center, a 113,490-square-foot industrial building located in Woodbridge, roughly 20 miles south of Washington, D.C. Situated at 13600 Dabney Road, the facility features 32-foot clear heights, 14 dock doors and 13 knock-out panels, as well as 10,143 square feet of outdoor storage space. The property is fully leased to Goodwill of Greater Washington and Zippy Shell. Bill Prutting, Craig Childs, Chris Dale, Ginna Wallace, John Dettleff, Dan Coats, Robert Carey and Gus Caiola of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between D.C.-based The Pinkard Group and New York-based Cannon Hill Capital Partners, in the transaction. The buyer was an institutional pension fund advisor. The sales price was not disclosed.