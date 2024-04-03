Wednesday, April 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
SpringHill-Suites-by-Marriott-Voorhees
The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Voorhees hotel in Mount Laurel totals 117 rooms.
AcquisitionsHospitalityNew JerseyNortheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 117-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel Near Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 117-room, Marriott-branded hotel located outside of Philadelphia in Mount Laurel. The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Voorhees Mt. Laurel/Cherry Hill hotel is a four-story building that offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and 375 square feet of meeting and event space. Ketan Patel, Phil White and Vasilis Halakos of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

You may also like

Vatech America Signs 16,262 SF Office Lease in...

TruAmerica Multifamily Acquires Westmont Commons in Asheville for...

JLL Brokers Sale of 154-Room Hampton Inn Hotel...

Stoic Equity Partners Purchases 90,300 SF Flex Property...

GREA Negotiates Sale of 248-Unit Affordable Housing Property...

Greysteel Arranges Sale of 15-Acre Multifamily Development Site...

Ziff Real Estate Partners Buys 118,751 SF Mercado...

NorthPeak Commercial Brokers Sale of 5,092 SF Office...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 124-Unit Build-to-Rent Community in...