JLL Arranges Sale of 117-Room Marriott-Branded Hotel Near Philadelphia

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 117-room, Marriott-branded hotel located outside of Philadelphia in Mount Laurel. The SpringHill Suites by Marriott Voorhees Mt. Laurel/Cherry Hill hotel is a four-story building that offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and 375 square feet of meeting and event space. Ketan Patel, Phil White and Vasilis Halakos of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.