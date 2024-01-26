JLL Arranges Sale of 117,261 SF Office Building in West Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of The Westchester, a 117,261-square-foot office building in West Houston. The six-story building was constructed in 1999 and was 74 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a conference center, deli, private courtyard and a putting green. Marty Hogan and Rick Goings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Ream led a JLL team that arranged acquisition financing though an undisclosed CMBS lender on behalf of the buyer, Mission Cos.