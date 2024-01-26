Friday, January 26, 2024
The Westchester, an office building in West Houston, totals 117,261 square feet. The property was built in 1999.
JLL Arranges Sale of 117,261 SF Office Building in West Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of The Westchester, a 117,261-square-foot office building in West Houston. The six-story building was constructed in 1999 and was 74 percent leased at the time of sale. Amenities include a conference center, deli, private courtyard and a putting green. Marty Hogan and Rick Goings of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. John Ream led a JLL team that arranged acquisition financing though an undisclosed CMBS lender on behalf of the buyer, Mission Cos.

