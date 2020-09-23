JLL Arranges Sale of 1,200-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio Near Nashville

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast, Tennessee

The properties in the portfolio are located one mile from each other and 35 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. Pictured is the 662-unit Salem Glen Self Storage facility at 3450 Glenside Court in Murfreesboro, Tenn.

MURFREESBORO, TENN. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 1,200-unit self-storage portfolio in Murfreesboro. The portfolio comprises the 662-unit Salem Glen Self Storage facility at 3450 Glenside Court and the 538-unit CubeSmart facility at 1932 Cason Lane. Glen Self Storage was delivered in 2005 and expanded in 2017. The property has 177 climate-controlled units and 485 drive-up, non-climate-controlled units. The CubeSmart facility was completed in 2017 and expanded this past spring to add 57 RV parking units. The unit mix includes 244 climate-controlled units and 237 drive-up, non-climate-controlled units. The properties are located one mile from each other and 35 miles southeast of downtown Nashville. Steve Mellon, Brian Somoza and Bo Fulk of JLL represented the seller, Utah-based Wasatch Storage Partners, in the transaction. Reliant Real Estate Management purchased the facilities for an undisclosed price.