JLL Arranges Sale of 120,800 SF Industrial Property in Atlanta

ATLANTA — JLL has arranged the sale of Piedmont Warehouses, a two-building, 120,800-square-foot industrial property in Atlanta. The property is situated on 5.6 acres at 2091-2241 Faulkner Road, seven miles north of downtown Atlanta, less than a mile from Interstate 85 and Ga. Highway 400, and three miles from I-75. The buildings were renovated in 2018 and feature 34 dock-high doors, 16-foot clear heights, office space and numerous suites with air-conditioned warehouse space. JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Weaver Capital Partners and The Seng Co., in the transaction. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.