JLL Arranges Sale of 121-Bed Skilled Nursing Facility in Henderson, Nevada for $33M

HENDERSON, NEV. — A joint venture between CREC Real Estate and The Calida Group has sold Coronado Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a skilled nursing facility in the Las Vegas suburb of Henderson, for $33 million. JLL’s Seniors Housing Capital Markets team, in conjunction with Mark Wintner of JLL, represented the seller in the transaction. Completed in 2017, the facility totals 121 beds across 90 resident rooms. The 68,873-square-foot property is situated on 2.3 acres across from a 132-unit seniors housing community and a 62-unit memory care facility.