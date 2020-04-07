JLL Arranges Sale of 123,087 SF Office Building in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

The office building is located at 518 Township Line Road.

BLUE BELL, PA. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 123,087-square-foot office building in Blue Bell, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 518 Township Line Road, the building was completed in 2001 and renovated in 2019 with a new lobby, conference center, café and fitness center. At the time of sale, the property was 80 percent leased to six tenants including Jefferson Blue Bell Surgery. Doug Rodio, Brett Segal and Brett Grifo of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Kairos Real Estate Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners. The team also procured the buyer, Apex Financial Advisors.