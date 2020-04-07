REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 123,087 SF Office Building in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Northeast, Office, Pennsylvania

518-township-blue-bell

The office building is located at 518 Township Line Road.

BLUE BELL, PA. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 123,087-square-foot office building in Blue Bell, a northern suburb of Philadelphia. Located at 518 Township Line Road, the building was completed in 2001 and renovated in 2019 with a new lobby, conference center, café and fitness center. At the time of sale, the property was 80 percent leased to six tenants including Jefferson Blue Bell Surgery. Doug Rodio, Brett Segal and Brett Grifo of JLL represented the seller, a partnership between Kairos Real Estate Partners and Artemis Real Estate Partners. The team also procured the buyer, Apex Financial Advisors.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Updated daily:
How Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Real Estate Industry? Click here.
COVID-19 Webinars: Learn more about the CRE industry's response to the coronavirus. Sign up.
Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Conferences
Apr
7
InterFace Student Housing 2020
Apr
9
Webinar: Student Housing CEOs on the Impact of COVID-19
Apr
14
Webinar: COVID-19 Impact on Healthcare and Medical Office Real Estate
Apr
14
Webinar: How Seniors Housing Operators Recruit and Retain Caregivers During COVID-19
May
12
InterFace Active Adult 2020
May
27
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2020
May
27
InterFace Carolinas 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2020
Jun
16
InterFace Seattle Retail 2020
Jun
18
InterFace San Diego Mixed-Use 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business