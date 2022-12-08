REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 124-Unit Independence Crossing Apartments in Plano

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

PLANO, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of Independence Crossing, a 124-unit apartment complex located north of Dallas in Plano. Built in 1999, Independence Crossing offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 942 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a dog park. Rob Key, Roberto Casas, Greg Toro and David Austin of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Los Angeles-based investment firm Langdon Street Capital acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

