JLL Arranges Sale of 131,205 SF Warehouse, Distribution Center in Newark

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Jersey, Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 131,205-square-foot industrial warehouse and distribution center located on a five-acre site at 241 Oraton St. in Newark. The property features a clear height of 25- to 28-feet, nine loading docks and 9,789 square feet of office space. Jordan Avanzato, Marc Duval, Jose Cruz, Nick Stefans and Josh Stein of JLL represented the seller, Jewels Transportation, in the transaction. David Sitt, Peter Rotchford, Matthew Pizzolato and Jake Moore of JLL arranged acquisition financing for the deal through National Life Group on behalf of the borrower, Thor Equities. The nonrecourse loan was structured with an 11-year term and a fixed interest rate.

