HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of Garden Oaks Shopping Center, a 13,877-square-foot retail strip center in northwest Houston. The center was built in 1950 and was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Upside Pub, Pinks Pizza, Village Liquor, Community Vet and Molly’s Mutt House. Ryan West, John Indelli and Clay Andersen of JLL represented the seller, Fifth Corner, in the transaction. Meredith Cullen and David Cook with Cushman & Wakefield represented the undisclosed buyer.