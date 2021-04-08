JLL Arranges Sale of 14-Story Riverside on the James Office Building in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Riverside on the James, a 263,752-square-foot, Class A office property in Richmond’s central business district. The 14-story property is located at 1001 Haxall Ave. and features views of the James River, an attached six-level parking deck and an onsite fitness center.

Chris Lingerfelt, Ryan Clutter and Stephen Conley of JLL represented the seller, Washington, D.C.-based American Real Estate Partners LLC. JLL also procured the buyer, Opal Holdings, which is based in New York City. The sales price was not disclosed.

Riverside on the James was 95.3 percent leased at the time of sale. Some of the current tenants were also the original tenants of the building, which was built in 2005.