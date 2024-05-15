JLL Arranges Sale of 149,987 SF Industrial Facility in Conover, North Carolina

CONOVER, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of BSN Medical Distribution Facility, a 149,987-square-foot industrial property located at 1011 Keisler Road in Conover, about 44 miles northwest of Charlotte via N.C. Highway 16. Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Josh McArdle, Michael Scarnato and Allan Parrott of JLL represented the seller, Founders Properties LLC, and procured the buyer, Diamond Properties. The sales price was not disclosed.

The tenant, BSN Medical Inc., has more than five years of lease term remaining at the facility. The property was renovated in 2009 and features rear- and side-load configurations, 27 dock-high doors and 82 parking spaces spanning 17.2 acres, which provides potential expansion capacity at the site.