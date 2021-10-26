REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 156,825 SF Distribution Facility in Metro Memphis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Mississippi, Southeast

Southaven Distribution Center

Completed in 2020, Southaven Distribution Center I features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 28 loading positions, ESFR fire protection and office space.

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Southaven Distribution Center I, a fully leased, 156,825-square-foot, Class A distribution facility in Southaven, a Memphis suburb situated on the Tennessee-Mississippi border.

Completed in 2020, Southaven Distribution Center I features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 28 loading positions, ESFR fire protection and office space. The property was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale.

Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Mitchell Townsend and Jack Wohrman of JLL represented the seller, Distribution Realty Group, which has offices in Chicago and Nashville. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Bixby Land Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located on 8.7 acres at 8921 Airways Blvd., Southaven Distribution Center I is situated just off Interstate 55 near Memphis International Airport.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Nov
3
Webinar: Rethinking Seniors Housing Resident Engagement — Technology That Improves Staff Efficiencies While Enhancing the Resident Experience
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews