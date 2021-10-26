JLL Arranges Sale of 156,825 SF Distribution Facility in Metro Memphis

Completed in 2020, Southaven Distribution Center I features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 28 loading positions, ESFR fire protection and office space.

SOUTHAVEN, MISS. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Southaven Distribution Center I, a fully leased, 156,825-square-foot, Class A distribution facility in Southaven, a Memphis suburb situated on the Tennessee-Mississippi border.

Completed in 2020, Southaven Distribution Center I features tilt-wall construction, 32-foot clear heights, 28 loading positions, ESFR fire protection and office space. The property was fully leased to three tenants at the time of sale.

Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Mitchell Townsend and Jack Wohrman of JLL represented the seller, Distribution Realty Group, which has offices in Chicago and Nashville. Newport Beach, Calif.-based Bixby Land Co. acquired the property for an undisclosed price.

Located on 8.7 acres at 8921 Airways Blvd., Southaven Distribution Center I is situated just off Interstate 55 near Memphis International Airport.