JLL Arranges Sale of 157-Room Hotel in Coral Gables, Florida

CORAL GABLES, FLA. — JLL’s Hotels & Hospitality Group has arranged the sale of Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, a 157-room hotel located at 180 Aragon Ave. in Coral Gables. The property, which underwent renovations in 2016, features 34,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, luxury amenities and food-and-beverage options. Christopher Exler and Pamela Vasquez of JLL represented the seller, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and secured the buyer in the transaction. Additionally, a JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory team led by Mark Fisher secured acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer. The sales price and loan amount were not disclosed.