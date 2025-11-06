Thursday, November 6, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hayden Grove Bloomington is a four-story building constructed in 2021.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamilySeniors Housing

JLL Arranges Sale of 166-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Bloomington, Minnesota

by Kristin Harlow

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Hayden Grove Bloomington, a 166-unit seniors housing property in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Delivered in 2021, the four-story building offers a continuum of care from independent living to assisted living to memory care. Amenities include underground parking, a private dining room, bistro, coffee lounge, game room, party room, theater, event center, library, craft room, beauty salon and fitness program. JLL represented the seller, Verdot Capital. The buyer was undisclosed. The operator, Great Lakes Management, will stay in place to manage the community.

You may also like

Karlin Real Estate Acquires 274-Unit Echo Apartments Near...

Laramar Group to Develop 155-Unit Multifamily Community in...

Voit Brokers $23.4M Sale of 89,873 SF Industrial...

Bershon Realty Co. Sells Two Multi-Tenant Retail Properties...

JVM Realty Corp. Acquires 300-Unit Luxury Apartment Community...

Dora Hospitality Breaks Ground on 135-Room AC Hotel...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 187,460 SF Industrial Lease...

Greenstone Partners Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Property...

Sonida Senior Living to Acquire CNL Healthcare Properties...