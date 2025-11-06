JLL Arranges Sale of 166-Unit Seniors Housing Property in Bloomington, Minnesota

BLOOMINGTON, MINN. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Hayden Grove Bloomington, a 166-unit seniors housing property in the Minneapolis suburb of Bloomington. Delivered in 2021, the four-story building offers a continuum of care from independent living to assisted living to memory care. Amenities include underground parking, a private dining room, bistro, coffee lounge, game room, party room, theater, event center, library, craft room, beauty salon and fitness program. JLL represented the seller, Verdot Capital. The buyer was undisclosed. The operator, Great Lakes Management, will stay in place to manage the community.