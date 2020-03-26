JLL Arranges Sale of 168,953 SF One Glen Lakes Office Building in North Dallas
DALLAS — JLL has arranged the sale of One Glen Lakes, a 168,953-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 10-story, Class A building is located within walking distance of the Walnut Hill DART station and features a deli, convenience store and onsite banking services. Jack Crews of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Stockbridge and Cawley Partners, in the transaction. Jason Piering of JLL arranged a five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, ICM Asset Management.
