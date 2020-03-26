REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 168,953 SF One Glen Lakes Office Building in North Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

One Glen Lakes in North Dallas features 168,953 square feet of Class A office space.

DALLAS — JLL has arranged the sale of One Glen Lakes, a 168,953-square-foot office building in North Dallas. The 10-story, Class A building is located within walking distance of the Walnut Hill DART station and features a deli, convenience store and onsite banking services. Jack Crews of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Stockbridge and Cawley Partners, in the transaction. Jason Piering of JLL arranged a five-year, floating-rate acquisition loan on behalf of the buyer, ICM Asset Management.

