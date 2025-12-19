JLL Arranges Sale of 172-Unit Luxury Active Adult Community in Noblesville, Indiana

NOBLESVILLE, IND. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Outlook Hamilton, a 172-unit luxury active adult community in Noblesville. Delivered in 2023, the property is situated adjacent to Hamilton Town Center and features one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Amenities include a fitness center, sports lounge, theater, great room, courtyard, community garden, dog park and detached garages for rent. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz, Aaron Rosenzweig, Sam Dylag, Tim Hosmer and Sandis Seale of JLL represented the seller, Capitol Seniors Housing. The team partnered with JLL’s Amanda Friant, Jenny Hull, Holly Hunt, Ken Martin and Nelson Almond. Middle Street Partners and its limited partner, Parse Capital, purchased the asset.