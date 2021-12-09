JLL Arranges Sale of 175-Unit Apartment Complex in Evanston, Illinois

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Illinois, Midwest, Multifamily

Located at 1717 Ridge Ave., the property is known as 1717.

EVANSTON, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 1717, a 175-unit apartment complex in Evanston. The sales price of $71 million represented the biggest multifamily deal in the northern suburbs in nearly two years, according to Crain’s Chicago Business. Built in 2013, the property features amenities such as a pool, sundeck, picnic area, fitness center, resident lounge, business center and cybercafé. Located at 1717 Ridge Ave., the complex is situated just south of the convergence of Green Bay Road and Ridge Avenue. Kevin Girard, Matthew Lawton and Mark Stern of JLL represented the seller, Invesco Real Estate. CBRE Investment Management acquired the asset on behalf of the CBRE Strategic Partners U.S. Value 9 fund.