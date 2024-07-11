JLL Arranges Sale of 184-Unit Senior Living Portfolio in Metro Detroit

TROY AND ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Anthology of Troy and Anthology of Rochester Hills, two seniors housing communities totaling 184 units in metro Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz and Jim Dooley of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, spearheaded by MedCore Partners. American House Senior Living Communities assumed management of both properties. Anthology of Troy now operates as American House Somerset. The 93-unit community was built in 2017. Anthology of Rochester Hills now operates as American House Hampton Village. The 91-unit property was completed in 2018.