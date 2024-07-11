Thursday, July 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsMichiganMidwestMultifamilySeniors Housing

JLL Arranges Sale of 184-Unit Senior Living Portfolio in Metro Detroit

by Kristin Harlow

TROY AND ROCHESTER HILLS, MICH. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Anthology of Troy and Anthology of Rochester Hills, two seniors housing communities totaling 184 units in metro Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. Jay Wagner, Rick Swartz and Jim Dooley of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer, spearheaded by MedCore Partners. American House Senior Living Communities assumed management of both properties. Anthology of Troy now operates as American House Somerset. The 93-unit community was built in 2017. Anthology of Rochester Hills now operates as American House Hampton Village. The 91-unit property was completed in 2018.

You may also like

Affinius Capital Provides $112.7M Loan for Refinancing of...

Colliers Arranges $62M Loan for Refinancing of East...

JLL Negotiates Sale of 226-Unit Multifamily Property in...

Kidder Mathews Arranges $18.8M Sale of Dexter Hayes...

NAI Capital Commercial Negotiates $5M Sale of Manufacturing...

Keystone Construction to Build $60M CarShield Sportsplex in...

CBRE Brokers Sale of 316-Unit Apartment Complex in...

Ryan Cos. Breaks Ground on 170,000 SF Spec...

Voit Brokers Sale of 3,034 SF Industrial Building...