REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 191,526 SF Industrial and Office Park in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Industrial, Office, Southeast

Plaza 85 Business Park

Plaza 85 Business Park is leased to 43 tenants and includes clear heights ranging from 12 to 18 feet, dock-high and drive-in doors and a combination of rear- and front-loading configurations.

NORCROSS, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Plaza 85 Business Park, a nine-building industrial, office and flex park totaling 191,526 square feet in Norcross. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Mitchell Townsend and Bo Osgood of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based Elmo Enterprises LLC. Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC purchased the park for an undisclosed price.

Plaza 85 Business Park is leased to 43 tenants and includes clear heights ranging from 12 to 18 feet, dock-high and drive-in doors and a combination of rear- and front-loading configurations. Since acquiring the property in 2020, Elmo Enterprises executed a property improvement plan that resulted in exterior and interior upgrades, new roofs on some buildings and office space. Situated on 13.8 acres at 5970-6040 Unity Drive, the property has immediate access to Interstate 85.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  