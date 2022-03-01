JLL Arranges Sale of 191,526 SF Industrial and Office Park in Metro Atlanta

NORCROSS, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Plaza 85 Business Park, a nine-building industrial, office and flex park totaling 191,526 square feet in Norcross. Dennis Mitchell, Matt Wirth, Britton Burdette, Mitchell Townsend and Bo Osgood of JLL represented the seller, Atlanta-based Elmo Enterprises LLC. Dallas-based Westmount Realty Capital LLC purchased the park for an undisclosed price.

Plaza 85 Business Park is leased to 43 tenants and includes clear heights ranging from 12 to 18 feet, dock-high and drive-in doors and a combination of rear- and front-loading configurations. Since acquiring the property in 2020, Elmo Enterprises executed a property improvement plan that resulted in exterior and interior upgrades, new roofs on some buildings and office space. Situated on 13.8 acres at 5970-6040 Unity Drive, the property has immediate access to Interstate 85.