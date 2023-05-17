Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsRetailTexas

JLL Arranges Sale of 195,575 SF Retail Power Center in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of Steeplechase Center, a 195,575-square-foot retail power center in northwest Houston. At the time of sale, Steeplechase Center was 82 percent leased to tenants such as Goodwill, Melrose, Citi Trends, Uptown Beauty, Dollar Tree, dd’s Discounts, 99 Cents Only, Big City Wings, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and Rent-A-Center. John Indelli and Ryan West of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Jones 1960 Crossroads LLC, in the transaction. Nashville-based investment firm Highland Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.

You may also like

American Airlines, DFW Airport Enter into $4.8B Use-and-Lease...

AP Construction to Renovate 317,000 SF Academic Building...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 37,373 SF Industrial Lease...

Zeno Truck Parts Signs 12,564 SF Industrial Lease...

WRS Rezones 100 Acres at Lakeforest Mall in...

JBG Smith Sells Majority Stake in Metro D.C....

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.2M Sale of Shops...

JLL Negotiates $12.7M Sale of Princeton Office Building

Mogharebi Group Arranges $50.5M Sale of The Landing...