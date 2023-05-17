JLL Arranges Sale of 195,575 SF Retail Power Center in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — JLL has arranged the sale of Steeplechase Center, a 195,575-square-foot retail power center in northwest Houston. At the time of sale, Steeplechase Center was 82 percent leased to tenants such as Goodwill, Melrose, Citi Trends, Uptown Beauty, Dollar Tree, dd’s Discounts, 99 Cents Only, Big City Wings, Leslie’s Pool Supplies and Rent-A-Center. John Indelli and Ryan West of JLL represented the seller, an entity doing business as Jones 1960 Crossroads LLC, in the transaction. Nashville-based investment firm Highland Capital purchased the asset for an undisclosed price.