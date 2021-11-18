REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 196,540 SF Industrial Property in Charleston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

7770 Palmetto

7770 Palmetto Commerce Parkway is a Class, A rear-load warehouse that is partially leased to Cummins Inc., an Indiana-based diesel and alternative fuel engines and generators retailer.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 7770 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, a 196,540-square-foot industrial facility in Charleston.

Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Patrick Nally, Josh McArdle, Michael Scarnato and Zach Lloyd of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Charleston-based The Beach Co. and Greensboro, S.C.-based Samet Corp. New York-based Indus Realty Trust Inc. acquired the property for an undisclosed amount.

7770 Palmetto Commerce Parkway is a Class, A rear-load warehouse that is partially leased to Cummins Inc., an Indiana-based diesel and alternative fuel engines and generators retailer.

The infill property is situated adjacent to Interstate 26, eight miles from Charleston International Airport and 16.2 miles from Port of Charleston.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  