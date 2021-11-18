JLL Arranges Sale of 196,540 SF Industrial Property in Charleston

7770 Palmetto Commerce Parkway is a Class, A rear-load warehouse that is partially leased to Cummins Inc., an Indiana-based diesel and alternative fuel engines and generators retailer.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of 7770 Palmetto Commerce Parkway, a 196,540-square-foot industrial facility in Charleston.

Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Patrick Nally, Josh McArdle, Michael Scarnato and Zach Lloyd of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Charleston-based The Beach Co. and Greensboro, S.C.-based Samet Corp. New York-based Indus Realty Trust Inc. acquired the property for an undisclosed amount.

The infill property is situated adjacent to Interstate 26, eight miles from Charleston International Airport and 16.2 miles from Port of Charleston.