JLL Arranges Sale of 2.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Florida, Georgia

MIAMI — JLL has arranged the sale of a three-property industrial portfolio spanning 2.4 million square feet in Florida and Georgia. EQT Real Estate purchased the portfolio from the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

The properties in the portfolio include a 605,412-square-foot facility in Lakeland, Fla., an 817,680-square-foot property in Jacksonville and a 1 million-square-foot building in Pooler, Ga., a suburb of Savannah. Built in 2015 on average, the fully leased properties feature 34-foot average clear heights and a variety of dock configurations.

John Huguenard, Trent Agnew, Will McCormack, Cole Johnston, Tara Hagerty, Britton Burdette, Luis Castillo, Pete Pittroff, Jim Freeman, Cody Brais and Dave Andrews of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.