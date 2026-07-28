Tuesday, July 28, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaGeorgiaIndustrialSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 2.4 MSF Industrial Portfolio in Florida, Georgia

by John Nelson

MIAMI — JLL has arranged the sale of a three-property industrial portfolio spanning 2.4 million square feet in Florida and Georgia. EQT Real Estate purchased the portfolio from the undisclosed seller. The sales price was also not disclosed.

The properties in the portfolio include a 605,412-square-foot facility in Lakeland, Fla., an 817,680-square-foot property in Jacksonville and a 1 million-square-foot building in Pooler, Ga., a suburb of Savannah. Built in 2015 on average, the fully leased properties feature 34-foot average clear heights and a variety of dock configurations.

John Huguenard, Trent Agnew, Will McCormack, Cole Johnston, Tara Hagerty, Britton Burdette, Luis Castillo, Pete Pittroff, Jim Freeman, Cody Brais and Dave Andrews of JLL represented the seller in the transaction.

You may also like

IPA Brokers $23.1M Sale of Publix-Anchored Shopping Center...

Northmarq Negotiates $5.6M Sale of Multifamily Community in...

Palo Duro Commercial Arranges Sale of 13,500 SF...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 30-Unit Student...

Cavan Cos. Sells 334-Unit BTR Community in Phoenix...

Alturas Capital Partners Acquires 421,000 SF Legends at...

Cushman & Wakefield | PICOR Brokers Sale of...

Mid-America Negotiates Sale of 37,615 SF Lincoln Park...

Alpine Realty Capital Arranges Sale of DoubleTree Hotel...