JLL Arranges Sale of 20-Story Pier 1 Imports Tower to City of Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

Hertz Investment Group has sold Pier 1 Tower to the City of Fort Worth, which will take occupancy of the building in stages over the next several years, for an undisclosed price.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of the 20-story, 409,997-square-foot Pier 1 Imports office tower to the City of Fort Worth. The city plans to occupy about 260,000 square feet of space by 2022 at the building, which is located at 100 Energy Way in the downtown area, including the relocation of Fort Worth City Hall. Amenities include a fitness center and a cafeteria. Todd Burnette, Pat McDowell, David Berzina and John Davidson of JLL brokered the deal. According to the Fort Worth Business Press, Pier 1 sold the building in 2008 to Chesapeake. Hines acquired the property in 2014 and sold it to Hertz Investment Group in 2018. Pier 1 Imports filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in February 2020 and subsequently announced a full liquidation plan in May.