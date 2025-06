THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of a 202,601-square-foot office building located at 10101 Woodloch Forest Drive in The Woodlands, about 30 miles north of Houston. The eight-story building was completed in 2009 and was vacant at the time of sale. Kevin McConn and Jeff Hollinden of JLL represented the seller, Net Lease Office Properties, in the transaction. The buyer was Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HHH). The sales price was not disclosed.