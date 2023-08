ROCKWALL, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of Rockwall Market, a 211,971-square-foot shopping center located in the eastern Dallas suburb of Rockwall. Built in 1999, the property was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Burkes Outlet, Michaels, Old Navy and Petco. Adam Howells, Ryan Shore and Megan Babovec of JLL represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Dunhill Partners acquired the property for an undisclosed price.