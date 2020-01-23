JLL Arranges Sale of 212-Unit Apartment Property in Downtown Minneapolis

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Midwest, Minnesota, Multifamily

Eitel Apartments is comprised of three buildings.

MINNEAPOLIS — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Eitel Apartments in downtown Minneapolis for an undisclosed price. The 212-unit apartment property is located at 1367 Willow St. and overlooks Loring Park. The community consists of three buildings, one of which is a repurposed historic building that formerly housed Eitel Hospital. Unit sizes average 800 square feet. Amenities include a rooftop deck, sky lounge, fitness center, yoga studio, billiards room, sauna and two-level parking garage. The property was 90 percent occupied at the time of sale. Matthew Lawton, Kevin Girard, Wick Kirby, Josh Talberg, Dan Linnell and Mox Gunderson of JLL represented the undisclosed seller. The team also procured the institutional buyer.