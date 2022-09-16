JLL Arranges Sale of 219,000 SF Industrial Property Leased to Amazon in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — JLL has arranged the sale of DFW Park 161 AMZL, a 219,000-square-foot industrial property in Irving that was constructed in 2022 as a build-to-suit for Amazon. The property sits on 55.7 acres and features 32-foot clear heights,1,440 parking spaces and a 9.3 percent office finish. Dustin Volz, Stephen Bailey, Dom Espinosa, Zach Riebe and Jack Copher of JLL represented the seller, a joint venture between Invesco Real Estate and Perot Development Co., in the transaction. The buyer was not disclosed.