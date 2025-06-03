Tuesday, June 3, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsDevelopmentMarylandOfficeSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 222,000 SF Office Building in North Bethesda, Buyer Plans Repositioning

by John Nelson

NORTH BETHESDA, MD. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 222,000-square-foot office building located at 2101 E. Jefferson St. in North Bethesda.

Jim Meisel, Dave Baker, Andrew Weir and Kevin Byrd of JLL represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity, and the sales price was also not disclosed. Meisel says that the buyer plans to reposition the vacant office building for another use, plans of which were not released.

Built in 1985, the office property is situated on 4 acres near Pike & Rose, a mixed-use development by Federal Realty Investment Trust that features more than 50 shops and restaurants and more than 750 apartments.

You may also like

Marcus & Millichap Negotiates $4.8M Sale of Industrial...

CrownPoint Partners Brokers $3.6M Sale of Kroger-Leased Store...

Tishman Speyer Buys Office Building in Manhattan’s SoHo...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $5.7M Sale of Six...

Kislak Arranges $4.1M Sale of Apartment Complex in...

JLL Brokers Sale of 2.1 MSF Industrial Portfolio...

Wespac Breaks Ground on Sprouts Farmers Market Headquarters...

Thompson Thrift Sells 300-Unit Upland Flats Multifamily Community...

CBRE Arranges $25.7M Sale of Shopping Center in...