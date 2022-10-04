REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 23,328 SF Medical Office Building in Novi, Michigan

Novi Wellness Center was 97 percent leased at the time of sale.

NOVI, MICH. — JLL has arranged the sale of the Novi Wellness Center, a 23,328-square-foot medical office building in Novi, which is located about 29 miles northwest of downtown Detroit. The sales price was undisclosed. The property at 39500 West Ten Mile Road, renovated in 2020, was 97 percent leased at the time of sale by tenants such as Beaumont Health, Smile Doctors and ThriveWorks. Chris DiSalle of JLL represented the seller, Woodside Health. Private equity firm Excelsior Capital was the buyer.

