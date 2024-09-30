JLL Arranges Sale of 234,224 SF Logistics Facility in High Point, North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 234,224-square-foot logistics facility located at 720 Pegg Road in High Point, a city in North Carolina’s Triad submarket. The seller, Beacon Partners, delivered the Class A property in 2022 and subsequently leased the facility to three tenants, including Lowe’s Home Centers.

Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Michael Scarnato, Zachary Llyod, Michael Lewis and Allan Parrott of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.

The property features 32-foot clear heights, ESFR sprinklers, motion-sensored LED lighting, multiple storefronts and proximity to Piedmont Triad International Airport, I-40, I-73, I-74 and I-85.