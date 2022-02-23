JLL Arranges Sale of 235,200 SF Industrial Building in Jacksonville

Completed this year, Crossroads Building 300 features 32-foot clear heights, deep truck courts, a rear-load configuration and ample parking.

JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Crossroads Building 300, a 235,200-square-foot industrial building in Jacksonville. Britton Burdette, Luis Castillo, Mitchell Townsend, Cody Brais and Luke Pope of JLL represented the private, undisclosed seller. Principal Real Estate Investors acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Completed this year, Crossroads Building 300 features 32-foot clear heights, deep truck courts, a rear-load configuration, 56 dock-high doors, 43 trailer stalls, ESFR fire protection, LED lighting and ample parking. The property is fully leased to two tenants, CarParts.com and Drummond Press Inc.

Located at 6610 Pritchard Road, the property is situated within the master-planned Crossroads Distribution Center with immediate access to Interstate 295. Additionally, Crossroads Building 300 is close to Interstates 10 and 95.