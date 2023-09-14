JLL Arranges Sale of 239,678 SF Ballston One Office Building in Arlington, Virginia

ARLINGTON, VA. — JLL has arranged the sale of Ballston One, a 239,678-square-foot office building located at 4601 N. Fairfax Drive in Arlington, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Penzance purchased the building from UBS Realty Investors LLC for an undisclosed price. Matt Nicholson, Andrew Weir, Jim Meisel, Dave Baker, Kevin Byrd and Kameel Omar of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. Built in 1986, Ballston One is leased to a mix of federal government and private sector tenants. Amenities include a fitness center, conference rooms, restaurant and an onsite property management team, according to LoopNet Inc.