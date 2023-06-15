JLL Arranges Sale of 245-Unit Shay Apartments in D.C.’s Shaw Neighborhood

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Shay, a 245-unit apartment community located at 1924 8th St. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. Robert Jenkins and Bret Thompson of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets have reported that an affiliate of Bernstein Management purchased the asset from Dweck Properties.

Built in 2015 about three blocks from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station, The Shay features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with floor-to-ceiling windows, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel smart appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a heated pool with sundeck, two landscaped rooftop decks with seating and grills, catering kitchen and dining area and a fitness center.