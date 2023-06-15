Thursday, June 15, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The Shay features 245 studio, one- and two-bedroom units with floor-to-ceiling windows, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel smart appliances and quartz countertops.
AcquisitionsDistrict of ColumbiaMultifamilySoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 245-Unit Shay Apartments in D.C.’s Shaw Neighborhood

by John Nelson

WASHINGTON, D.C. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Shay, a 245-unit apartment community located at 1924 8th St. NW in Washington, D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood. Robert Jenkins and Bret Thompson of JLL represented the seller in the transaction. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed, but multiple media outlets have reported that an affiliate of Bernstein Management purchased the asset from Dweck Properties.

Built in 2015 about three blocks from the Shaw-Howard University Metro station, The Shay features studio, one- and two-bedroom units with floor-to-ceiling windows, nine-foot ceilings, stainless steel smart appliances and quartz countertops. Community amenities include a heated pool with sundeck, two landscaped rooftop decks with seating and grills, catering kitchen and dining area and a fitness center.

You may also like

Tishman Speyer Obtains $150M Construction Loan for Mazza...

HTG Breaks Ground on $100M Mixed-Use Development in...

Plaza Advisors Negotiates Sale of 183,877 SF Shopping...

Legacy Realty Brokers $9.3M Sale of Kroger-Anchored Retail...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $2.1M Sale of Retail...

JV Breaks Ground on Valage Carson Valley Seniors...

MedProperties Acquires 61,660 SF Healthcare Asset in Metro...

Hanley Brokers $4.9M Sale of Retail Building in...

SRS Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Starbucks-Occupied Property in...