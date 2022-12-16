JLL Arranges Sale of 252-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Built in 2021, The Fieldhouse in Lawrenceville, Ga., comprises 252 residential units and 10,112 square feet of commercial space.

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of The Fieldhouse, a multifamily community featuring 252 residential units and 10,112 square feet of commercial space in Lawrenceville, roughly 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Built in 2021, the property overlooks Coolray Field, home ballpark of the Minor League Baseball team Gwinnett Stripers.

The Fieldhouse comprises three buildings with units in studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts. Amenities include a rooftop lounge, pool deck, grilling stations, two dog parks, a club and game room, workspace, a kitchen and bar for entertaining, a yoga studio and a fitness center.

John Weber, Vic Ciancetta and Cade Songy of JLL represented the seller, Brand Properties, in the transaction. Bonaventure Realty Group was the buyer. The sales price was not disclosed.