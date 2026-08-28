JLL Arranges Sale of 252-Unit Multifamily Community in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Milo, a 252-unit apartment community located at 821 Hanbury Way in Raleigh. John Mikels, John Gavigan, Chase Monroe, William Martin and McCullough Campbell of JLL represented the seller, Charleston-based Greystar, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Milo Apartments LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

Completed in 2024, Milo comprises eight three-story residential buildings housing a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the garden-style complex include a swimming pool and sundeck, poolside cabanas, yoga lawn, coworking hub, fitness center, cardio and cycle studio, outdoor grill/kitchen, dog park, community garden, resident lounge and a clubhouse.