Friday, August 28, 2026
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Milo
Greystar has sold Milo, a 252-unit apartment community in Raleigh, N.C., for an undisclosed price.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyNorth CarolinaSoutheast

JLL Arranges Sale of 252-Unit Multifamily Community in Raleigh

by Abby Cox

RALEIGH, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Milo, a 252-unit apartment community located at 821 Hanbury Way in Raleigh. John Mikels, John Gavigan, Chase Monroe, William Martin and McCullough Campbell of JLL represented the seller, Charleston-based Greystar, in the transaction. The buyer was an entity doing business as Milo Apartments LLC. The sales price was not disclosed.

Completed in 2024, Milo comprises eight three-story residential buildings housing a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Amenities at the garden-style complex include a swimming pool and sundeck, poolside cabanas, yoga lawn, coworking hub, fitness center, cardio and cycle studio, outdoor grill/kitchen, dog park, community garden, resident lounge and a clubhouse.

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