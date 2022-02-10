REBusinessOnline

JLL Arranges Sale of 255,868 SF Shopping Center in Metro Charlotte

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, South Carolina, Southeast

Promenade

Completed in 2018, Promenade at Carolina Reserve was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including HomeGoods.

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Promenade at Carolina Reserve, a 255,868-square-foot shopping center in Indian Land, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. Jim Hamilton, Brad Buchanan, Tom Kolarczyk, Ryan Eklund and Andrew Kahn of JLL represented the seller, Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Hutton. Dallas-based Bandera Ventures acquired the property for an undisclosed amount.

Completed in 2018, Promenade at Carolina Reserve was fully leased at the time of sale to tenants including T.J. Maxx, Burlington, Ross Dress for Less, HomeGoods, Ulta Beauty, Hobby Lobby and Petco. Additionally, the center includes five single-tenant outparcel pads totaling 22,410 square feet, which are leased to Heartland Dental, The Habit Burger Grill, Taco Bell, Chili’s and Mavis Discount.

Located at US 521 at Jim Wilson Road, Promenade at Carolina Reserve is situated 25.4 miles from Charlotte and is 27.4 miles from the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

