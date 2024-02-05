JLL Arranges Sale of 258-Unit Cosmopolitan Apartments in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, MINN. — JLL has arranged the sale of The Cosmopolitan Apartments in St. Paul’s Lowertown neighborhood for an undisclosed price. The 258-unit multifamily building has an estimated market value of about $45 million, according to the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal. Formerly the Finch, Van Slyck and McConville Dry Goods Co. building, The Cosmopolitan Apartments was originally a Neoclassical building from 1911 that was transformed into apartments in 1989. Since then, the eight-story building has undergone $8 million in upgrades. The property features studio, one- and two-bedroom floor plans averaging 805 square feet. Amenities include a fitness center, spin/yoga room, internet lounge, barbecue and picnic area, fire pit, media room, clubhouse, courtyard and bocce court.

Josh Talberg, Mox Gunderson, Dan Linnell, Adam Haydon and Devon Dvorak of JLL represented the seller, AEW Capital Management. Ken Dayton and Pat McMullen of JLL originated Fannie Mae acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer, Bigos Management. Will Tansey of law firm Felhaber Larson represented Bigos.