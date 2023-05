JACKSONVILLE, FLA. — JLL has arranged the sale of a 260,000-square-foot distribution center located at 4150 Perimeter Industrial Parkway in Jacksonville’s Westside submarket. Built in 2008 on 15.4 acres, the rear-load property is fully leased to Volkswagen Group of America and is fully air-conditioned. John Huguenard, Luis Castillo, Cody Brais, Luke Pope, Taylor Osborne and Wells Waller of JLL brokered the sale. The buyer, seller and sales price were not disclosed.