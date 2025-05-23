JLL Arranges Sale of 265,000 SF Manufacturing Facility in Newton, North Carolina

NEWTON, N.C. — JLL Capital Markets has arranged the sale of Corning Hickory, a 265,000-square-foot manufacturing facility located within the Trivium Corporate Center in Newton, about 43 miles northwest of Charlotte. Constructed in 2022, the build-to-suit facility is fully leased to Corning Inc., a multinational technology company that specializes in glass and ceramics science and optical physics.

Pete Pittroff, Jason DeWitt, Dave Andrews, Michael Scarnato, Zach Lloyd and Allan Parrott of JLL’s Capital Markets team represented the seller, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group, in the transaction. PRP Real Estate Investment Management purchased the property for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 30 acres, the facility features 32-foot clear heights, ESPR fire suppression, LED lighting, a climate-controlled interior, two 4,000-amp switchboards, 83 car parking spaces and 56 trailer parking spaces. The property also offers an additional 83,000 square feet for options to expand.